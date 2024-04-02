Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Short Interest Update

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,550,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the February 29th total of 26,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Globalstar Stock Up 0.4 %

Globalstar stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. 664,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544,753. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 112.72% and a negative return on equity of 76.89%. The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

About Globalstar

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 135.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16,587 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Globalstar by 4.7% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.