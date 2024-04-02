Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Holdings Cut by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,175,000 after purchasing an additional 181,824 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,884,000 after acquiring an additional 168,127 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,163,000 after acquiring an additional 84,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.2 %

Globe Life stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.95. The stock had a trading volume of 165,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,229. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.17. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

