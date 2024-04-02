GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) PT Raised to $136.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GDDY. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.18.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $121.49. The company had a trading volume of 275,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.55. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $122.83.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $456,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,806,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $456,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,806,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,115 shares of company stock worth $13,037,055 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,233 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $181,687,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in GoDaddy by 777.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,880,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,612,000 after buying an additional 1,666,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

