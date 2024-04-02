Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Down 5.5% in March

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 5,280,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.64. 188,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.39. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $196.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.19 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOGL

About Golden Ocean Group

(Get Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.