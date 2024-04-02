Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Down 5.5% in March

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2024

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 5,280,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.64. 188,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.39. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $196.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.19 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOGL

About Golden Ocean Group

(Get Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.