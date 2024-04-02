Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.407 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of GPIQ stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 22,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,149. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $46.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.83.

Get Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF stock. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 1.92% of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.