Gossan Resources (CVE:GSS) Shares Up 83.3%

Gossan Resources Limited (CVE:GSS – Get Free Report) rose 83.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 75,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 52,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

About Gossan Resources

Gossan Resources Limited, an exploration and evaluation stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It holds interest in the Glitter property located in the sturgeon lake greenstone belt of northwestern Ontario; the Gander Gold property covers an area of 8,875 hectares situated in Newfoundland; and the Weir Pond project covers an area of 975 hectares and the Island Pond properties cover an area of 1,050 hectares located in Newfoundland.

