Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Sunday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50.

Gowing Bros. Company Profile

Gowing Bros. Limited operates as an investment and wealth management company in Australia. It operates through two divisions, Investment Management and Property Management. The Investment Management segment invests in securities listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in private equity vehicles, as well as loans, including mezzanine finance arrangements.

