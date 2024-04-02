Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Insider Eric Born Acquires 3,030 Shares

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) insider Eric Born bought 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,027 ($12.89) per share, for a total transaction of £31,118.10 ($39,063.65).

Grafton Group Price Performance

Shares of Grafton Group stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.20) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 986.20 ($12.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. Grafton Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 737.20 ($9.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,026.60 ($12.89). The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,187.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 975.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 895.81.

Grafton Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Grafton Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.55) to GBX 1,100 ($13.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.06) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

Featured Stories

