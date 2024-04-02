Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Up 18.6% in March

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the February 29th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Graham Stock Up 1.1 %
GHM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 64,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,890. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $334.86 million, a P/E ratio of 116.87 and a beta of 0.60. Graham has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $31.75.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. Graham had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graham will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.
