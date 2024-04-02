Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Short Interest Update

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the February 29th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 436,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE GRNT traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 246,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,928. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. Granite Ridge Resources has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Ridge Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is 72.13%.

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CFO Tyler Farquharson bought 5,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,829.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $57,190. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $953,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.