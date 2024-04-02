Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.02, but opened at $6.20. Gray Television shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 175,948 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $80,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,386 shares in the company, valued at $24,127,502.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.31 million. Gray Television had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.02%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 460.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

