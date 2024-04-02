Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.06

Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 61926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Great Atlantic Resources Stock Up 10.0 %
The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile
Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great Atlantic Resources
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Atlantic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Atlantic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.