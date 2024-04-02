Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GREEL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,605. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48.

