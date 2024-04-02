Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Short Interest Up 11.3% in March

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,190,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the February 29th total of 7,360,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on GRFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Grifols from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on GRFS
Institutional Trading of Grifols
Grifols Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. 84,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,592. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Grifols has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grifols
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Canoo, Inc. Bites the Dust: Mullen Automotive Is a Better Bet
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.