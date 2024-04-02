Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Short Interest Up 11.3% in March

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,190,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the February 29th total of 7,360,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Grifols from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Grifols in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grifols by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,506,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,276,000 after acquiring an additional 591,834 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. 84,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,592. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Grifols has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

