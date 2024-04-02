Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) PT Raised to $5.00 at JMP Securities

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $4.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 306.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Gritstone bio Stock Down 47.7 %

Shares of GRTS traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,683,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,151. The company has a market cap of $120.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.38. Gritstone bio has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 147.22% and a negative net margin of 847.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gritstone bio will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,496,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,777 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Gritstone bio by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 8,509,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Gritstone bio by 453.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 740.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,060,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 934,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

