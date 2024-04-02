Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,200 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 29th total of 461,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2,216.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Up 2.2 %

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,936. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.09. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.0102 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.69%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

