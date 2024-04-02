Guggenheim Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $140.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.93% from the stock’s current price.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.86.

PVH Trading Down 23.5 %

Shares of PVH stock traded down $32.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.93. 4,184,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,952. PVH has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.88 and a 200-day moving average of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of PVH by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

