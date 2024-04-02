Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Down 2.8 %
OTCMKTS:GUKYF opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.21.
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gulf Keystone Petroleum
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Wayfair: Strengthening Fundamentals or Just a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.