Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,200 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the February 29th total of 139,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 198,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.82% of Gyre Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Gyre Therapeutics stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. Gyre Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone (F351) for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH-associated liver fibrosis). The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

