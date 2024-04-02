Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.99. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

