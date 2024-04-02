Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$85.00 to C$167.00. The stock traded as high as C$148.57 and last traded at C$148.10, with a volume of 65641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$146.46.

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$111.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$84.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

