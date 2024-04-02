Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Short Interest Update

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the February 29th total of 990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,197,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,624,000 after buying an additional 99,701 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59. The company has a market cap of $468.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $20.31.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.43 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 19.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Hanmi Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HAFC

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.