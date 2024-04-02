Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1144 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Harbour Energy Price Performance
Harbour Energy stock remained flat at $3.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 90 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32.
About Harbour Energy
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harbour Energy
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.