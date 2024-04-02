Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $8.09

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.09, but opened at $8.38. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 1,203,107 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 59.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 977.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 126,060 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 114,360 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,750,629 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 571,247 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 739,877 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 407,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

