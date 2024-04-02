Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the February 29th total of 990,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HVT traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 55,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,864. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The company has a market cap of $509.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $210.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.06 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HVT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,088,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,629,000 after purchasing an additional 40,129 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.