Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Short Interest Update

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,890,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 19,990,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02. Hayward has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $16.04.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hayward will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hayward

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 229,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 98,654 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on HAYW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

