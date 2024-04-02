HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 146.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXSM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $98.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.26.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,489,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,778,000 after buying an additional 205,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after acquiring an additional 309,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 255,319 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,616,000 after purchasing an additional 556,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

