HC Wainwright Trims SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Target Price to $6.00

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s previous close.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SABS stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SABS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SAB Biotherapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

