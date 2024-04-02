HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Update

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 24,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of HCW Biologics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCWB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HCW Biologics by 136.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 22,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCW Biologics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCW Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCW Biologics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 354,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

HCW Biologics Trading Down 5.5 %

HCW Biologics stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. 9,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,663. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. HCW Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.97.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

