Head-To-Head Analysis: Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) versus Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) and Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.4% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Grupo Comercial Chedraui shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Grupo Comercial Chedraui’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies 1.71% 83.38% 6.65% Grupo Comercial Chedraui N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 0 3 2 0 2.40 Grupo Comercial Chedraui 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Albertsons Companies and Grupo Comercial Chedraui, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus price target of $25.56, suggesting a potential upside of 20.98%. Given Albertsons Companies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than Grupo Comercial Chedraui.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Grupo Comercial Chedraui’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $77.65 billion 0.16 $1.51 billion $2.34 9.03 Grupo Comercial Chedraui N/A N/A N/A $1.77 4.57

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Comercial Chedraui. Grupo Comercial Chedraui is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Albertsons Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Grupo Comercial Chedraui on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores. It operates stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and pharmacies, in-store branded coffee shops, adjacent fuel centers, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates supermarkets for fruits and vegetables; res, pig, aves, fish, shrimp and shellfish, and other meats; coffee and tea, cereals and bars, cookies, soups, pastas, and purees; sausages, ham, bacon, and other cold meats; creams, eggs, leche, butter, marfarines, shortenings, yoghurt, and fermented; and cheese products. It offers sparkling, white, rose, and red wines; distillates, liquors, whisky, tequila, ron, vodka, mezcal, and ginebra; beers; smoking accessories, prepared drinks, and halls and frosts products; baby formula, cookies, juices, milk powder, and porridge; baby care and hygiene, diapers, and wet wipes; clothes, such as bibs, socks, sets, disguises, caps, and gloves; accessories for mom, respired, kangaroos, strollers and others, pacifiers, and cots; toys, which include early stimulation, gyms, mobile, and stuffed animals products; and blankets, cushions, and bed sheets. In addition, it offers pharmacy products including cottons, antiseptic, measuring devices, face mask, bandages and gauze, and antibacterial gel and wipes; disposable underwear, bed guards, and pads; analgesics, antifungals, dermatological, diabetes, stomach, and generic medicines; contraceptives, condones, lubricants, pregnancy test, and invigorating products; and vitamins and supplements. Further, it offers belts, ties, caps, glasses, watches, girdles, and watches for men and women; shaving and waxing; skin and hair care; and fragrances products. Additionally, the company operates pets; home, office, and garden; technology; sports and leisure; and toy stores. Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1920 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

