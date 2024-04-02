Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.91

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.91 and last traded at C$7.91, with a volume of 1140630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.70.

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.86.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of C$138.43 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.7601586 earnings per share for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$95,406.48. In other news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$95,406.48. Also, Director Chandra Henry sold 10,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$76,968.00. Insiders have sold a total of 366,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,587 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

