Healthcare Trust, Inc. (HTIBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on April 15th

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTIBP opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45.

Get Healthcare Trust alerts:

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.