Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,900 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the February 29th total of 586,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 252,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of HTLF opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $39.39.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.01%.

HTLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,623,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,628,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,893,000 after buying an additional 537,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,909,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 470.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,028,000 after buying an additional 224,975 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,834,000 after buying an additional 187,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

