Hedera Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Hedera has a market cap of $3.51 billion and $74.87 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00072291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00026775 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00009559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00016867 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,719,597,559 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,719,597,559.33365 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10515883 USD and is down -7.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 246 active market(s) with $82,959,493.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

