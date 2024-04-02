Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Trading Up 2.9% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) were up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 312,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,122,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOMO. TheStreet cut shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hello Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Hello Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Hello Group had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $422.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Hello Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

