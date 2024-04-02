Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) to Issue $0.33 Dividend

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3332 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
HENKY traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.03. 28,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,554. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.
About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
