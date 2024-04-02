Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) to Issue $0.33 Dividend

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3332 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

HENKY traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.03. 28,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,554. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

