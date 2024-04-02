Henrietta Baldock Acquires 958 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Henrietta Baldock bought 958 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £2,433.32 ($3,054.63).

Henrietta Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

On Friday, March 1st, Henrietta Baldock acquired 992 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.40 ($3,050.97).

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Shares of LGEN stock traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 251 ($3.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,288,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,778,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 259 ($3.25). The company has a market capitalization of £15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,634.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 246.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 236.14.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 14.63 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.71. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28,571.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on LGEN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.22) to GBX 325 ($4.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.64) to GBX 295 ($3.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 307.80 ($3.86).

View Our Latest Report on LGEN

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.