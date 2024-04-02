Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,900 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the February 29th total of 717,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HRI. KeyCorp cut shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Activity at Herc

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Herc by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Herc by 576.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Herc by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Price Performance

HRI opened at $166.35 on Tuesday. Herc has a 12 month low of $93.97 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.45.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05). Herc had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Herc will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

