Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.46.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

HXL stock opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.61.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 155,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $1,283,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Hexcel by 73.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 55.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

