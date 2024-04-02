HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Short Interest Update

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,700 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the February 29th total of 375,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

HF Foods Group Stock Down 1.1 %

HFFG opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.47 million, a P/E ratio of -69.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.51. HF Foods Group has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $5.91.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $280.87 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

