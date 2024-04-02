Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Update

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 784,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

In related news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,712.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,832. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HGV traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $46.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,582. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

