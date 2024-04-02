Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Short Interest Update

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 986,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Institutional Trading of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14,809.1% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOMB

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HOMB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 927,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.