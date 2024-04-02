Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Update

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the February 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. 21.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HFBL opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 13.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

