HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.

HomeStreet Price Performance

Shares of HMST opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $275.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $18.92.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $45.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.73 million. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HomeStreet news, Director Joanne R. Harrell bought 1,685 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $25,055.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,667.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 167.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in HomeStreet by 2,222.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Further Reading

