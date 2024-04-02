HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Up 11.8% in March

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the February 29th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter worth $131,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 152.0% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a market cap of $456.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.77. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.66 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.77%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

