Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Short Interest Update

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the February 29th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 39.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 57.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 70.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HOPE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Hope Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %

HOPE stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.13. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $12.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

