Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

HMN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $38.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $402.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 50,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,858,134.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 50,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,858,134.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,077 shares of company stock worth $2,682,021. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 41.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

