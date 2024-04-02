Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Short Interest Up 15.5% in March

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,400 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the February 29th total of 551,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.42 million, a PE ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.21 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. Analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Horizon Technology Finance’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.48%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -269.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on HRZN. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Technology Finance

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,650 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,960.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 156,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,991.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

