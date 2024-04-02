Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Short Interest Up 6.7% in March

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 9,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,872 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 30.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,855,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,510,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,455,000 after purchasing an additional 167,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,133 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.42. 705,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,476. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.27.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

