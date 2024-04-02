HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,280,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the February 29th total of 14,830,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HP by 12.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,019,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883,347 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after buying an additional 421,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of HP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,172,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $306,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 2.6 %

HPQ stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.59. 4,373,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,406,607. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. HP has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

